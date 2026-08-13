Bayside Sports School Dads Football Championship Season 8 Deliver Thrilling Action In Mumbai | File photo

Mumbai, August 2026: Bayside Sports successfully hosted the Bayside Sports School Dads Football Championship – Season 8, bringing together 12 school teams and approximately 140-150 fathers for a month-long celebration of football, competition and community at Astro Park, Bandra.

The championship, organised by Bayside Sports, commenced on 23rd July 2026 and is scheduled to conclude on 13th August 2026. Across the tournament, the teams have played through an intense league and knockout structure, with 40 matches forming part of the championship.

What makes the tournament unique is its focus on school dads — fathers who come together to represent their children's schools on the football field. The championship provides them with an opportunity to compete, stay active and build stronger connections within their school communities.

A Unique Three-Tier Competition Format

The 12 participating teams were divided into two groups of six and competed in the league stage. Following the group phase, the teams were placed into three knockout categories based on their standings:

● Platinum Knockouts – Top four teams

● Gold Knockouts – Next four teams

● Silver Knockouts – Remaining four teams

This format ensured that teams continued to compete for meaningful positions throughout the tournament, culminating in Platinum, Gold and Silver Finals.

Season 8 featured 12 participating teams:

● JNS 49ers

● Scottish Strikers FC

● Scottish Rangers

● ABWA Playmakers

● JBCN Legends

● Petit Panthers

● NIS Lakers

● Don Bosco International

● Tridads

● OIS Kingsmen

● AVM FC

● AVM United

Competitive League Stage

The league stage produced some strong performances. In Group A, OIS Kingsmen finished at the top with 12 points, followed by JBCN Legends FC on 10 points and Scottish Strikers FC on 9.

In Group B, JNS 49ers and Don Bosco International both finished on 13 points, with JNS 49ers taking the top position on goal difference.

The tournament statistics recorded 121 goals during the league-stage matches, highlighting the attacking quality and competitiveness of the championship.

Platinum & Gold Championships

The Platinum Knockouts featured:

Don Bosco International vs OIS Kingsmen

JNS 49ers vs JBCN Legends

The Gold Knockouts featured:

Scottish Strikers FC vs NIS Lakers

Petit Panthers vs AVM FC

The Silver Knockouts featured:

Tridads vs AVM United

Scottish Rangers vs ABWA Playmakers

The Platinum Final saw Don Bosco International take on JNS 49ers, with Don Bosco International emerging as the Platinum Champions and JNS 49ers finishing as runners-up.

In the Gold Final, Scottish Strikers FC defeated Petit Panthers to claim the Gold title, with

Petit Panthers finishing runners-up.

The Silver Final is yet to take place, with the final positions in the Silver category still to be decided.

Individual Honours

The tournament also recognised some of its standout performers.

Golden Boot: Homruz Bana – Don Bosco International, with 9 goals

Golden Glove: Vineet Gangwani – Don Bosco International, who recorded 4 clean sheets in 7 matches

Most Valuable Player: Rohan Desai – JNS 49ers

Finals Day Adds an Entertainment Highlight

The championship's Finals Day activities took place at Astro Park, Bandra, on 11th August 2026, bringing together players, families, supporters and partners.

Alongside the knockout action, Bayside Sports hosted an Influencers vs Bayside Sports Invitational Football Match, held between the knockout matches and the finals.

The invitational fixture brought together football influencers, freestyle footballers, sports personalities and members of the Bayside Sports team.

The Influencers team featured:

● Archis Patil – Football freestyler and four-time world-record holder

● Abhishek D. Sharma – Football player and influencer

● Steve Patil – Freestyle footballer and football influencer

● Sebastian M. – Seven-time Guinness World Record holder and marathon runner

● Yash Pathak – Sports commentator and presenter

The Bayside Sports team included:

● Kyan Bharucha- Founder of Bayside Sports

● Vignesh Swamy

● Prakash Aswani

● Nada Khan

● Ved Sanap

The match was organised as a community-engagement initiative, giving spectators an opportunity to enjoy an entertaining football showcase featuring players who share a strong passion for the sport. The freestyle and football skills on display added an entertainment element to an already action-packed Finals Day.

Strong Partner Support

Season 8 was supported by a number of partners across different areas of the championship:

Luxury Stay Partner: Stay Vista

Official Education & Test Prep Partner: Maxi Wise Learning

Equipment Partner: Caxton Sports

Recovery Partner: Upurfit

Energy Drink Partner: Fast & Up

Live Streaming Partner: Sportvot

Styling Partner: Indecisive

Gifting Partner : My green space

The event was also attended by representatives from Upurfit Mallik Merchant Marketing Manager the tournament's Recovery partner, Caxton Sports Owner Rashank, the tournament's Equipment Partner.

More Than Just Football

The Bayside Sports School Dads Football Championship continues to create a unique space where sport, school spirit and family life come together. The tournament gives fathers an opportunity to represent their children's schools, compete alongside fellow parents and create memorable experiences within their school communities.

With 12 teams, approximately 140–150 players, 40 matches and 121 league-stage goals, Season 8 has delivered a strong mix of competitive football and community engagement.

The addition of the Influencers vs Bayside Sports Invitational Match further expanded the Finals Day experience, bringing together the school-dads football community and Mumbai's wider football and sporting ecosystem.

With the Silver Final still remaining, Season 8 is set to conclude on 13th August 2026, bringing another edition of the Bayside Sports School Dads Football Championship to its final chapter.

Bayside Sports School Dads Football Championship – Season 8 once again demonstrated that football can be more than a game — it can be a platform for family, school spirit, community and connection.