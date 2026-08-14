Akcel World Padel League Season 4: Game Changers Lions Edge Hubtown Panorama Panthers 14-12 In Thrilling Match

Game Changers Lions celebrate after defeating Hubtown Panorama Panthers 14-12 in a thrilling Akcel World Padel League Season 4 contest on Day 2 | AI Generated Image

After an eventful Day 1, the action continued on Day 2 of the Akcel World Padel League, Powered By SpiceJet, with Game Changers Lions and Hubtown Panorama Panthers producing another closely fought contest. The Lions held their nerve in a thrilling finish to edge the Panthers 14-12 and begin Day 2 with a hard-fought victory.

Match 3: Hubtown Panorama Panthers vs Game Changers Lions

The opening set saw World No. 3 Beatriz Gonzalez and World No. 4 Paula Josemaria of the Lions face Marta Caparros and Marta Barrera of the Panthers in a closely fought contest, with both pairs involved in some close exchanges before the Lions took the set 6-2.

The second set saw Juan Tello and Eduardo Alonso of the Panthers take on Gonzalo Alfonso and padel icon Sanyo Gutierrez, with the Panthers responding strongly to level the contest with a 6-2 win.

With the match finely poised, the final set saw Enrique Goenaga and Rama Valenzuela put the Panthers in a commanding 4-1 position. Federico Mourino and Teodoro Zapata fought back and won the decider 6-4 to seal the match for the Lions.

League Points Table After Match 3

About World Padel League (WPL)

The World Padel League (WPL), licensed and managed by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd., is a premier franchise-based global padel tournament that unites top-ranked international players, celebrity team owners, and high-octane padel action.

After debuting in the UAE and making its India entry in February 2025, WPL has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting sporting spectacles in the region.

With a strong focus on delivering high-calibre sporting action, immersive fan experiences and unmissable courtside action, WPL is setting new benchmarks for the sport’s growth and appeal. The league continues to play a pivotal role in introducing padel to new audiences while building an engaged community of fans and players across geographies.