'Do Your Best To Salvage Our Beleaguered Team': Former Pakistan Prez Backs Gary Kirsten After Coach’s Dressing Room Comments Leaked

Former Pakistan President, Dr. Arif Alvi, has expressed his support for Gary Kirsten following the coach's alleged critical comments in the dressing room after Pakistan's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. These remarks went viral on social media on Monday.

Allegations and Leak

According to a report by Pakistani media, Kirsten's private dressing-down of the players was leaked by journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq on social media platform X.

Kirsten reportedly questioned the team's unity, saying, "There’s no unity in Pakistan’s team. They call it a team, but it isn’t a team. They aren’t supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I’ve worked with many teams, but I’ve never seen such a situation."

Fitness and Skill Concerns

GeoSuper also reported that Kirsten criticised the players' fitness and skill levels, noting that they lag behind global standards despite extensive playing experience.

However, The Free Press Journal has not been able to verify these comments.

Alvi's Response

Dr. Alvi humorously responded to the journalist's tweet on X, poking fun at the situation and Pakistan cricket. He suggested a satirical solution to the alleged crisis, stating:

"For us in Pakistan, there is an easy solution to this serious allegation. This is an attack on the solidarity & integrity of Pakistan. We have information from credible sources (cipher) that cannot be revealed that he is working under the direct influence of foreign interests against our ideology. The patron of the PCB has ordered immediate action that includes registration of FIRs in all the cricket-playing centers of Pakistan and his name is put on the ECL.

"For Gary! Don’t worry the above is just a pun. Do your best to salvage our beleaguered cricket team," Dr. Alvi tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ongoing Turmoil

Turmoil in Pakistan cricket is not new, but it has taken an ugly turn with reports of infighting, discontent, blame games, and rifts among players emerging during their World Cup campaign. Pakistani media, cricket experts, and a section of fans claim that the team is divided into two groups led by Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Leadership Changes

Notably, the PCB removed Babar from the captaincy and handed it to Afridi after their disappointing 2023 ODI World Cup in India. However, Afridi's tenure was short-lived as he won only one out of five T20Is in the series he led before Babar was reinstated as captain for the T20 World Cup.