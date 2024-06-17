'Can't Do Tuk-Tuking All The Time': Kris Srikkanth's Blunt Take On Babar Azam's Strike Rate In T20Is Amid Pakistan's Exit From T20 WC 2024; VIDEO

Kris Srikkanth and Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth didn't mince any words to slam Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam's batting in T20 Internationals (T20Is). Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament owing to their two consecutive defeats against the co-hosts USA and India in the group stage.

Though Pakistan defeated Canada, Babar Azam-led side chances of qualification for Super 8 were hanging in balance. With the USA securing their berth in the second round after their final group stage fixture against Ireland was washed out due to rain in Florida, Pakistan had to end their campaign in the group stage with a win over Ireland.

Apart from Pakistan's disappointing campaign, skipper Babar Azam's batting has also been criticized in the T20 World Cup 2024. In three matches, Babar scored 122 runs at an average of 40.66 and an poor strike rate of 101.66.

Speaking on Star Sports, Kris Srikkanth had a blunt take on Babar Azam's batting in T20 cricket, stating that Pakistan should retire from the shortest format of the game. He added that Babar's strike rate is not good despite being the leading run-scorer in T20Is.

"It's not my opinion but frankly speaking, I don't think Babar should play T20 cricket. I mean you can't do this tuk-tuking all the time in T20 cricket. Look at the stats, they say Babar scored 4,000 runs like Virat or Rohit, but his strike rate is only 112-115. What are you talking about?,” 1983 World Cup winner said.

Former India batter Kris Srikkanth says Babar Azam should retire from T20 cricket because he is not a T20 player 🇵🇰🇮🇳💔💔💔



He said "Babar cannot do tuk tuk in T20 cricket with 112-115 strike-rate" 🤯#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/z7zfYPjla6 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 17, 2024

Babar Azam dethroned Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli from top of the leading run-scorers chart in the history of T20I. Azam has amassed 4145 runs, including 3 centuries and 36 fifties, at an average of 41.03 and 129.08 in 123 runs. While Kohli is currently at the second spot with 4042 runs in 120 matches.

However, Virat Kohli is likely to regain as the leading run-sorer in the T20Is as he needs just 103 runs to replace Babar Azam at the top of the chart. India have qualified for the Super 8 and have been slotted in Group 1 alongside Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Will Babar Azam will continue as Pakistan captain after T20 WC exit?

Babar Azam stepped down from the captaincy duties across all formats following Pakistan's early exit from the ODI World Cup last year in India. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain, while Shan Masood will lead in Test Cricket.

Surprisingly, ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in April, Babar Azam was reinstated as a captain of white-ball team. The decision was not welcomed by former Pakistan cricketers, especially Shahid Afridi, who wanted Shaheen or Mohammad Rizwan as the captain in the T20 format.

Under Babar Azam's captaincy, Pakistan lost the T20I series against England before heading to the USA for the showpiece event. Former Pakistan cricketers, including Ahmed Shehzad and Wasim Akram, criticized Babar Azam for including his 'friends' in the team rather than selecting the players based on the merit.

It remains to be seen whether Babar Azam will continue as the captain after Pakistan's disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024.