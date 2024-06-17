 'We Weren't Good As A Team': Skipper Babar Azam Reflects On Pakistan's Early Exit From T20 World Cup 2024
After concluding their campaign on a winning note against Ireland on Sunday, Babar acknowledged that Pakistan possess good players at their disposal, but they failed to deliver as a team.

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Pakistan Team | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam laid out the future course of action after the Men in Green suffered an early and shocking exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Placed in Group A, Pakistan endured back-to-back defeats against the co-hosts USA and then to their bitter rival, India.

They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but it wasn't enough to turn their woeful campaign around and secure a spot in the Super 8.

"We have a good bunch of players. We've to go home, chat and see where we lack, and then come back. Couldn't finish off close games, as a team we weren't good as a team," Babar said in the post-match presentation.

After restricting Ireland to 106/9, Pakistan's chase almost got derailed when their middle order slumped against Irish quicks.

Babar stood on one end, playing the anchor role, while wickets kept falling on the other end. Shaheen Afridi, who starred with the ball, came at the end and slogged two maximums to seal a three-wicket win for his team.

'Didn't do well in batting': Babar Azam

Babar assessed the Pakistan team's as well as his performance in all aspects of the game and felt they fell short in the batting department.

"We finished well. We took early wickets in the bowling. In the batting, we did not do well, but we took it home with the tailenders. Bowling was good as conditions suited our fast bowlers.

Batting we made a few mistakes, we had chances to win against USA and India. If the team needs me to open, I will, and if they need me to bat 3, I will. Whatever the team situation suits, I will do it," he concluded.

