Did Palash Muchhal Decided To Postpone Wedding Before Smriti Mandhana? Palash's Mother Reveals

Amid widespread speculation about the wedding plans of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, Amita Muchhal, Palash’s mother, has broken her silence and issued a detailed statement explaining the sudden postponement of the ceremony. The couple’s wedding, which had been highly anticipated, was put on hold following a health emergency involving Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, and other complicating factors.

According to Amita Muchhal, Palash is deeply attached to his future father-in-law, even more so than to Smriti in terms of emotional closeness. She shared that when Mr. Mandhana’s health took a turn for the worse, it was Palash who first insisted that the wedding rituals (particularly the pheras) be deferred until the elder’s recovery, a decision taken even before Smriti had made her views clear. “Palash ko uncle se bahut zyaada attachment hai,” she said, adding: “Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se pehle Palash ne decision liya ke phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate.”

Amita also recounted the harrowing moment when Mr. Mandhana’s condition worsened: “Rote-rote ek dum tabiyat kharab ho gayi. They had to keep him in the hospital for four hours. IV drip chali, ECG hua, aur doosre tests huye.” These developments naturally prompted both families to shift focus from celebration to health and recovery.

As of now, no new date has been announced for the wedding. The statement from Palash’s mother emphasises that the health of the family’s patriarch takes precedence and that both families remain committed to supporting him during this difficult time. Meanwhile, rumours and speculation, including unverified claims of cheating, continue to swirl online, but the Muchhal family has urged for privacy and patience as they navigate this sensitive period.

Smriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Posts Following Father & Fiance Palash Muchhal's Medical Emergency

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana has postponed her much-anticipated wedding after a sudden health emergency involving her father and her fiance. According to a report by The Times of India, Mandhana removed all her marriage-related posts from Instagram after the hospitalisation.

The wedding had been scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, and the ceremony was set to be an intimate affair with close family and friends. On the morning of the ceremony, Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, reportedly fell ill while having breakfast. His condition worsened quickly, prompting an ambulance and admission to hospital. Her manager confirmed that she decided to postpone the wedding indefinitely until her father recovers.

Complications did not stop there: Mandhana’s fiance Palash Muchhal also faced health concerns, leading to his hospitalisation, although he is said to have been discharged. In light of these developments, Mandhana deleted the proposal video and other wedding-announcement content from her social media. Allied posts by friends like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil were also removed, amplifying speculation around the delay.

The postponement marks a quiet moment in the public life of the celebrated cricketer, known for her on-field brilliance. While fans eagerly awaited the nuptials, the sudden turn of events has understandably shifted focus to Mandhana’s family wellbeing.

No new date for the wedding has been announced. Until then, the family and friends of Mandhana, along with fans, are left waiting and hopeful for a swift recovery and smooth return to festivities.