Dhriti Wadhwa registers stunning victory on debut at National Equestrian Championship

Dhriti Wadhwa, sounded off her arrival with Big Girls winning the seniors Grade Fault & Out, in the National Equestrian Championship at the Mahalakshmi race course in Mumbai on Sunday.

On a day of two events, Lt Col. Arjun Patil took the podium in the Novice Fault & Out earlier in the day, in the championship organised by Amateur Riders' Club, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai under the aegis of EFI.

“It’s not all about winning, one has to enjoy and give the best,” said Dhriti, a software engineer with the Shell based in Bangalore.

It has been over five year since for Dhirti, who did her schooling at the DPS, in Navi Mumbai, Nerul has been riding and in her maiden appearance she has sounded a warning, astride Connor.

Connor has been with Dhirti for over a year and has been more than a friend to her. “Whenever I am stride Connor, it something one cannot express the feeling, and that has made my riding more than winning medals,” said Dhriti who will be action again on Tuesday for the jumping event.

“This medal is for my mother (Indu) whom we lost in the year 2020. She would have hugged me after the win if she had to be here,” said the elder sibling of Wadhwa family who is a lover of animals.

“I will give my best tomorrow and whoever is best will win, signs off Dhirti.

Dhriti Wadhwa was flawless as she timed 78 to pocket 20 points ahead of Nitin Gupta and Krish Agarwal who were riding Hanna and Choubie De L’ermitage respectively.

Lt. Col. Arjun Patil of 61 Cavalry atop Vladimir topped the event secures the top position while riding on Vladimir clocked 75 seconds and garnered 22 points. Maj. Kunal Malik and Shaurya Rai while riding on their horses Chrispin 14 and Scotch respectively finished behind the leader in that order.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 06:24 PM IST