'Dhoni Sought My Permission': Suresh Raina Makes Shocking Statement About CSK Skipper

MS Dhoni (l) and Suresh Raina have been constants for CSK. | Photo: BCCI/IPL

Near the close of IPL 2021, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings made a risky choice by benching Suresh Raina in favour of giving Robin Uthappa a chance. Dhoni had said that Raina was injured during the toss of a match against the Delhi Capitals, but Raina never made it back into CSK's starting XI for the rest of the season. However, in a recent interaction, Raina revealed that Dhoni had spoken to him about the strategic choice to give Uthappa a chance.

Raina is arguably one of the most accomplished CSK players, having played an integral role in two of their earliest title wins. However, Uthappa also justified his selection in IPL 2021, hammering 115 runs in four matches during IPL 2021 with a strike rate of 136.90 as CSK beat KKR in the final to claim the title.

In a chat with Uthappa on JioCinema, Raina said he urged Dhoni to stick with Uthappa in the playing eleven by playing him at number three.

"When MS Dhoni and I spoke, I suggested that 'you should try Robin Uthappa'. Dhoni sought my permission to play him, and I told him, 'he is the guy who will bring you the ultimate victory, trust me. Play Robin at number 3 and ensure he remains in the playing XI until the final. If you win, CSK will win. Whether I play or him, Robin and Raina are the same."

MS Dhoni levels Rohit Sharma for most IPL titles as captain:

After his fourth title for CSK in IPL 2021, the keeper-batter became the joint-most successful captain in the tournament history by winning the fifth crown this year. The Yellow Brigade beat the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final to lift the trophy.

Despite injury problems, Dhoni is likely to return for another edition next year.