 Devon Conway Survives Powerplay For First Time In IND Vs NZ T20I Series, Completes 7000 T20 Runs
Devon Conway managed to survive the powerplay for the first time in the IND vs NZ T20I series, Having been dismissed in the powerplay in all 3 games of the series, the left-hander put his foot down and got some runs under his belt in the IND vs NZ 4th t20I in Vizag. Conway put on a 50-run partnership with Tim Seifert, NZ's first against India since 2020.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 07:49 PM IST
Devon Conway returned to form with a fine show early in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday. The left-hander had endured a horror series so far but turned his fortunes around in the 4th game of the series. Conway and Seifert put on exactly 100 for the 1st wicket to put the Kiwis on top.

Conway also reached 7000 runs in T20 cricket.

Conway also reached 7000 runs in T20 cricket. He is the 7th New Zealander to the mark, joining a list of Kiwi greats. Conway joins Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and teammates Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips.

He eventually scored 44 off just 23 balls in a fine display of batting. With Tim Seifert off to a flyer, Conway took his time to get going, having got 8 off 10 deliveries. He picked up the pace in the final over of the powerplay, smashing Ravi Bishnoi for a six and two boundaries.

He followed it up with another slog sweep maximum off Kuldeep Yadav. Conway however was dismissed soon after, with Kuldeep Yadav ending his stay. It was the first time this series that Conway was not dismissed by Rana in a game where the Delhi pacer featured.

