India Player Injuries 'Big Concern' For BCCI, Major Changes Planned In Next FTP: Devajit Saikia; VIDEO | X

Mumbai, September 3: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has called frequent injuries to Indian players a "big concern" and said that the board will make changes to its planning. Saikia said the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) will be planned in a way that gives players enough rest, time to adjust to conditions and practice matches before major series in SENA countries.

"Frequent injuries to players [are] a big concern, will have to take measures accordingly," Saikia said.

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He also explained that the BCCI wants to change how tours are planned in the next FTP. The aim will be to give players proper rest between assignments and enough time to get used to local conditions.

"In next FTP, we will do certain things, scheduled in a way that proper rest for our players, acclimatisation, some practice matches before any major series in SENA countries," Saikia said.

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SENA refers to South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia, where playing conditions can be very different from those in India. Saikia's comments suggest that the BCCI wants to give the Indian team more preparation time before major overseas series.

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The issue of player workload and injuries has become an important part of team planning. The BCCI will now look at how the international calendar can be managed to give players enough recovery time while also preparing them properly for important tours.

Saikia's comments also indicate that the changes will be considered as part of the next FTP rather than being limited to one series or tour.