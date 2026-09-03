'Rohit Sharma Playing Superbly': BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Amid West Indies Series & ODI World Cup 2027 Speculation; VIDEO

Rohit Sharma | X

Mumbai, September 3: Rohit Sharma is "playing superbly", BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said amid growing speculation over the veteran Indian opener's place in India's upcoming ODI series against the West Indies and the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027.

Saikia was asked about the latest situation surrounding Rohit and gave a positive update on the former India captain. He also said that no difficulties are expected in Japan. "No difficulties expected in Japan; Rohit playing superbly," Saikia said.

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The comments come amid speculation that Rohit Sharma could be left out of India's ODI squad for the West Indies series. His future in the 50-over format has been under discussion as India look to build their team for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Saikia's latest comments, however, suggest that the BCCI remains positive about Rohit's current form. The secretary has described the senior batter as playing "superbly", adding to the uncertainty over what the selectors may decide for the West Indies ODIs.

The final call on the squad will provide more clarity on Rohit's immediate future in ODI cricket. Any official announcement from the BCCI or further comments from Saikia will be added as the story develops.