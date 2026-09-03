BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Why Ajit Agarkar Missed Key Selection Meeting; Watch VIDEO

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia | X | PTI

Mumbai, September 3: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has revealed that chief selector Ajit Agarkar was not present at the latest selection meeting as he was out of station and could not join the meeting online.

Speaking about the meeting, Saikia said the discussion was focused on building the best possible Indian team for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The absence of Agarkar comes as the selection panel remains focused on planning for India's next major 50-over campaign.

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"Chief selector Ajit Agarkar was out of station and couldn't even join online; meeting focused on building the best team for the 2027 ODI World Cup," Saikia said.

The development comes at a time when India's team planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup is expected to gain more attention. The tournament will be an important target for the Indian team and the selectors will have to assess players and combinations well in advance.

Saikia's comments also provide clarity on why Agarkar did not attend the meeting. According to the BCCI Secretary, the chief selector was away from the station and was unable to take part even through an online connection.

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The latest update could lead to more details on the discussions held during the meeting. Any further information from the BCCI regarding player selections, team combinations or the roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup will be added as it becomes available.