 Dennis Schroder Accidentally Elbows Fan In Head While Chasing Loose Ball During NBA Game; Video
During an NBA game, Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder accidentally elbowed a courtside fan while chasing a loose ball out of bounds. Focused on saving the possession, his momentum carried him into the sideline, striking the spectator. The unintentional contact quickly went viral on social media, sparking discussion among fans and analysts after the chaotic scramble during a close game.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a startling moment that quickly spread across social media, Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder accidentally elbowed a fan in the head while chasing a loose ball out of bounds during an NBA game. The play, which was unintentional, became an immediate talking point among fans and analysts alike.

The incident occurred when Schroder sprinted toward the sideline in an effort to keep the ball in play. In the heat of the moment with eyes fixed on the ball and momentum carrying him forward Schroder’s arm struck a spectator who was seated just beyond the boundary line. Clips shared online show the contact was accidental, part of the chaotic scramble that often happens when players dive to save a possession in a close, competitive game.

There has been no official statement from the Sacramento Kings or the NBA as of yet regarding any disciplinary action or the condition of the fan involved. In similar past incidents across professional sports, leagues typically review video and consult both teams before deciding if further action is necessary, though accidental contact during legitimate play rarely results in punishment.

