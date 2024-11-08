Decision Overruled! Surprising India A Bowlers After Umpire Dismisses the Appeal Against Australia A.

Pic Credit: Twitter

An unusual scene was witnessed at MCG ground during Australia's innings India A bowler Tanush Kotian appealed for an LBW against Marcus Harris but the decision by the third umpire was overruled. However, it was seen that the bowl edged the bat and went into the slips.

Umpires Overruled the decision.

The umpire gave no out but Indian players were not satisfied with the decision, in the end, they were disappointed with the decision. Marcus Harris was on 47 when the appeal was made, after surviving he scored 74 runs after getting dismissed by Prasidh Krishna. A commentator on air said, “Edge and he’s out. No, he’s not!

India A and Australia A commenced their second unofficial test on Thursday however India A were shattered by the hosts.KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel joined the team in the second unofficial test however the leaning patch of KL Rahul continued he was dismissed by Scott Boland at 4 on just 161 Dhruv Jurel stood tall playing 80 runs knock. In return Australia A scored 223 leading by 62 runs, Marcus Harris was the top performer in that innings.

Many such examples showcase how umpires have failed to make the right decisions. Recent example during the India vs New Zealand third test match Rishabh Pant was given out for edging the bat, however, the bowl hit the pad yet the umpire overshadowed the decision and stayed over the same decision. Virat Kohli has faced such incidents a couple of times and yet the umpire won't overcome this.

The most anticipated series Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be starting on Nov 22.