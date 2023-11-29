IND vs AUS: Prasidh Krishna Achieves 'Unwanted' Record Of Conceding Most Runs In Single T20I By Indian Bowler; Netizens React

Mumbai: Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna achieved a feat during which he would like to forget during the India vs Australia 3rd T20I on Tuesday (November 28). Prasidh Krishna created a record for leaking most runs by an Indian bowler in a T20 International match. He broke the record of Yuzvendra Chahal during the clash against Australia. Australia beat India by 5 wickets while chasing a massive target of 222 runs in 20 overs.
He gave away 68 runs in his spell of four overs
Team India lost the match due to the dismal performance of the bowlers in the match as they were unable to defend a mammoth target of 222 runs in 20 overs. Prasidh Krishna was the highest run-giver in the match. He gave away 68 runs in his spell of four overs at an economy of 17 runs per over and went wicket-less in the game against Australia.
Yuzvendra held the record of giving the most runs in a T20I
Earlier, Yuzvendra held the record of giving most runs in a T20 International game in four overs. He gave away 64 runs during game against South Africa in 2018. The Indian bowlers who gave away most runs in a T20 International game now stand as follows:
Prasidh Krishna - 68 runs
Yuzvendra Chahal - 64 runs
Arshdeep Singh - 62 runs
Joginder Sharma - 57 runs
Deepak Chahar - 56 runs
Represents Rajasthan Royals in the IPL
Prasidh Krishna shot to fame and was selected in the Indian Team after his performance in the IPL while representing Rajasthan Royals. He made his debut in the Indian Team under the captaincy of Jaspreet Bumrah during the series against Ireland earlier this year. While representing India, Prasidh Krishna has taken 29 wickets in 17 ODIs and has got 8 wickets in 5 T20 International games.
Team India managed to post a target of 222 runs
Team India managed to post a target of 222 runs in 20 overs while batting first. Rituraj Gaikwad was the of the batsmen as he scored 123 runs off 57 balls with the help of 13 fours and 7 sixes. This is the second-highest score by an Indian batsman in T20I game.
Netizens react
Netizens are reacting after the performance of Prasidh Krishna in the game against Australia. They are claiming that He should not play T20I games for India as he is a Test Match bowler. They are also claiming that Glenn Maxwell has ended the career of Prasidh Krishna.
Team India lost to Australia
Australia managed to chase the target riding on the century hit by Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell scored 104 runs off 48 balls with the help of 8 fours and 8 sixes. Australia won the game by 5 wickets.