David Warner’s Daughters Fight Over A Streamer On Their Father’s Final Day In Test Cricket; Watch Viral Video

Warner's daughters fighting for a streamer | Credits: Twitter/Georgia Parker

Australian veteran batter David Warner officially retired from Test cricket following the final innings in whites on Day 4 of the third Test of the series against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, January 6.

Warner walked off the field for one last time in his Test career after scoring 57 off 75 in Australia's 130-run chase against visiting Pakistan team. He received a big applause from Pakistan players and standing ovation from SCG crowd while walking back to pavilion.

Though David Warner's retirement was a big news of the day, one thing that caught attention after southpaw's farewell Test.

In a viral video, Warner's elder daughter was seen to be fighting for a streamer from her sister during her father's final match of his Test career. The clip was shown on screen and cameraman didn't fail to catch the hilarious moment.

My favourite bit about yesterday was Warner’s eldest on the ground trying to take the streamers from her sister. Real big sister areas. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6LuU8I4kjn — Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) January 6, 2024

David Warner's daughters have been his strongest support throughout his career. The southpaw often shares a strong bonding and healthy relationship with three daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose.

Recently, Warner walked on to the field with his daughters for the national anthem in his final Test match of his career.

I hope I put a smile on everyone’s face - David Warner after his Final Test

Retired Australian batter David Warner bade emotional adieu to his illustrious Test career after playing the final innings in whites in front of his home ground in Sydney.

“Exciting, entertaining, and I hope I put a smile on everyone’s face with the way I played,” the southpaw said after the match.

"To come here in front of your home crowd with the support they’ve shown me and the Australian cricket over the last decade of my career, I can’t thank them enough. Without you guys, we aren’t able to do what we do. It’s really much appreciated,”

“It’s pretty much a dream come true. You win 3-0 and cap off what’s been a great 18 months to 2 years for the Australian cricket team. World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup,” Warner added.

Former captain retired as the fifth run-getter in the Tests for Australia, amassing 8786, including 26 centuries, at an average of 44.59 in 112 matches.