OOPS! David Warner Stopped At LA Airport After Scanner Displays Hotspot On His Private Parts

David Warner. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner had an embarrassing incident while undergoing the requisite security check at the Los Angeles International Airport recently. Warner's wife Candice recalled that the incident was awkward as the scanning machine had reportedly detected something on his private parts and the people present at the airport broke into laughter.

Warner and his wife were present in the United States of America to attend Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus's wedding with veteran Australian actor Dominic Purcell in Malibu on August 25th. With the couple taking a flight on their way home, the left-handed batter was stopped by a security personnel.

Speaking to The Sun, Candice said:

"David went through the first one where you walk through and it started beeping. So, they (security) then ushered him to the full body scanner. He puts his arms up and it beeps again. The security man came up to him and said, ‘Look, we are going to have to sort this out’. But I was left confused wondering what is going on downstairs or what is going on with my husband’s package."

David Warner to miss the T20I series against South Africa:

As far as Warner's on-field commitments go, the 36-year-old will miss the T20I series against the Proteas, starting on Wednesday (August 30th). However, he is likely to play the subsequent five-game ODI series as Australia begin their 2023 World Cup tune-up.

The southpaw was part of the squad that played the recent Ashes series in England and drew it 2-2. Warner put on a much-improved show this time as compared to the 2019 leg, scoring 285 runs in 5 Tests.

