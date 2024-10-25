 David Warner In Line To Lead Team In Big Bash League After Cricket Australia Lifts Lifetime Ban On Leadership Role
Warner had presented his case before a three-person panel, who unanimously found that Warner met all criteria

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Image: X

David Warner is all set to don captains hat yet again after Cricket Australia lifted the captaincy ban imposed on him for his involvement in 2018 Sandpapaer gate scandal in South Africa. Warner had presented his case before a three-person panel, who unanimously found that Warner met all criteria to have the ban lifted immediately, noting his “respectful and contrite tone” and that he acknowledged responsibility for his conduct.

The panel consisting of Alan Sullivan KC, Jeff Gleeson KC and Jane Seawright released a statement which said, "The respectful and contrite tone of his (Warner’s) responses, as well as the content impressed the Review Panel and led it to the unanimous view that he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and in his statement that he had extreme remorse for his conduct," 

They added,"The Review Panel is more than satisfied that Mr Warner will not engage in any conduct similar to that which occurred in 2018 which resulted in the sanction and that the sanction has thus had the relevant quality of specific deterrence."

Nick Hockley, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia, endorsed the review process, saying, "In 2022, we updated the Code of Conduct to ensure a fair approach to reviewing long-term sanctions. I’m pleased that David opted for a review of his sanction and is now eligible for leadership positions in Australian cricket."

Did Warner ever don captains hat after Sandpaper scandal

Following the sandpaper scandal, Warner had a short stint as captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he led Delhi Capitals in the 2023 edition in Rishabh Pant’s absence. He had previously captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, helping them win their only title in 2016 after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. Warner is likely to captain Sydney Thunder in the upcoming edition of Big Bash League

