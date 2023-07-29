Dates Unveiled For 2024 Men's T20 World Cup

England became only the second team to win two T20 World Cups. | (Credits: Twitter)

According to media reports, the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will take place from June 4th to 30th in the Caribbean and the United States of America (USA). England will walk in as the defending champions, having won their second title last year by beating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

According to reports, an ICC delegation visited five of the USA's shortlisted locations this week. These locations will be hosting an international global cricket event for the first time. The venues also include Lauderhill in Florida, which hosted a handful of international matches and will stage a couple of T20Is between India and West Indies.

In contrast to the previous two World Cups, which had a first round followed by Super 12, the 2024 World Cup will have a new format. The best two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8s, with the 20 teams divided into four groups of five for the first round the following season. The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals, as the Super 8 teams are divided into two groups of four apiece.

Scotland and Papua New Guinea have qualified for the tournament:

Ireland, Scotland, and Papua New Guinea qualified for the 20-team T20 World Cup this week using the ICC's system of regional qualifiers. While PNG won the East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier, the top two finishers in the Europe Region Qualifier were Ireland and Scotland. In the upcoming months, qualifiers from the regions of the Americas (for one seat), Africa (for two spots), and Asia (for two spots) will be decided.

Before the regional qualifications, twelve countries had already qualified for the competition, including the hosts West Indies and the United States as well as the top eight teams from the 2022 T20 World Cup: Australia, England, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. The final two teams on the 20-team roster, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, qualified based on their positions in the T20I rankings.

