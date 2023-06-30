'His Eyes Seemed Like He Was Possessed': Ashwin Recalls Kohli's Epic T20 World Cup Knock Against Pakistan

Darrian Traynor

Earlier this week, the schedule for the ODI World Cup was announced, generating excitement among cricket fans. One particular match that has grabbed everyone's attention is the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15, this encounter promises to be a spectacle.

Knock for the ages

The two teams had faced each other in the T20 World Cup held in Australia last year, where India emerged victorious at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hero of that match was Virat Kohli, whose extraordinary batting performance secured India's win. As anticipation builds for the upcoming blockbuster clash in Ahmedabad, Ravichandran Ashwin reminisced about a crucial conversation he had with Kohli during last year's victory over Pakistan.

During that match, Ashwin found himself at the crease with just two runs needed off one ball. He successfully scored the winning run, contributing to India's remarkable triumph.

"When I walked at the MCG, I realised the enormity of what I was getting into. I haven't witnessed such an atmosphere and crowd ever. When I looked at Virat Kohli, his eyes seemed like he was possessed and he is on a different planet," Ashwin said in a video uploaded by ICC.

Emphatic win over rivals

Pakistan had faced a rocky start but managed to put up a challenging total of 159/8 on the scoreboard. In response, India struggled, finding itself at 31/4 at one point. However, Kohli took charge of the game and single-handedly steered India towards victory with his unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls. This remarkable performance will undoubtedly make Kohli the centre of attention once again when India and Pakistan clash at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The upcoming World Cup will span 46 days and feature a total of eight teams that have qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The remaining two spots will be filled by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which is set to take place in Zimbabwe. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the commencement of this prestigious tournament, which is sure to provide thrilling matches and unforgettable moments on the cricketing stage.