'Defeating India Not Like Winning World Cup': Rizwan Opens Up On Pakistan's Win Over India During 2021 T20 World Cup

When it comes to the clash between India and Pakistan in World Cups, it is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated matches. However, Pakistan has struggled to achieve success against the Indian team in ICC tournaments, with only two victories to their name. The first came in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final, while the second was in the T20 World Cup 2021. In the latter, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam played pivotal roles in Pakistan's remarkable 10-wicket triumph, which marked their first-ever World Cup victory against their arch-rivals.

In a recent interview featuring both Babar and Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman expressed how their win over Team India is perceived as a significant achievement akin to a World Cup victory for their country. However, he also acknowledged that defeating India does not equate to winning the World Cup itself.

“Defeating India is not like winning the World Cup for us, winning the World Cup is our actual aim.”

Asia Cup to be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka

The upcoming encounter between Team India and Pakistan is expected to take place during the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to be held later this year. The tournament will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17.

The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model, with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

This will be the first time in 15 years that Asia Cup matches will be played in Pakistan.

"India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches," the ACC said in a statement.

The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

Team India will be playing their matches in Sri Lanka due to the security concerns and government ban on bilateral ties with Pakistan.