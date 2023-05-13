Darren Sammy and Andre Cooley named West Indies head coaches

Darren Sammy after winning the 2016 World T20 | (Credits: Twitter)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Darren Sammy and Andre Cooley as the coaches of their national white-ball and red-ball teams, respectively. Sammy will start his stint with the three-game ODI series against the UAE in Sharjah in June, while Cooley's first assignment will be the two-Test rubber against India at home in July.

Read Also West Indies name squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers

Darren Sammy's exploits as West Indies' T20I skipper:

Sammy, a former all-format captain, is the most successful captain in T20 World Cups, leading the West Indies to twin titles in 2014 and 2016. Since retirement, the retired all-rounder has coached franchise teams in the Pakistan Super League and the Caribbean Premier League. Meanwhile, Cooley has had coaching roles at all levels in West Indies cricket and was in interim capacity on the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa

Sammy addressed his appointment, stating there is immense potential in the dressing room, evidenced by West Indies' white-ball games in South Africa under the leadership of Rovman Powell and Shai Hope. As quoted in the official website, the 39-year-old stated:

"It will be a challenge but one that I’m ready for and excited about. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity, especially looking at the players we have and the impact that I believe I can have in the dressing room. I believe I will bring the same approach as I had as a player: the passion, the desire for success, and my undying love for West Indies cricket. When I look around there is an abundance of talent, and what I saw in South Africa in the white ball matches under new captains Shai Hope and Rovman Powell and the leadership provided by Andre Coley, there is great belief that we can do well."

Andre Cooley focused on getting West Indies to WTC final 2025

Meanwhile, Cooley, 48, said he is honoured to take up the role and wishes to improve West Indies' Test rankings and having them qualify for the World Test Championship final two years later.

"I am honoured to be appointed West Indies Men’s Head Coach of the red-ball team after serving in the interim role on the Zimbabwe and South Africa tours. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead, as well as the opportunities as we sharpen our focus on moving up the Test rankings, and qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June 2025. I also look forward to working with all our stakeholders, deepening relationships and fostering a high-performance mindset."

The Caribbeans are currently eighth in the ICC Test rankings.