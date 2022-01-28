Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy throws weight behind Rohit Sharma as India's skipper; backs Kieron Pollard-led Caribbean side to fancy their chances

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy feels Indian cricket is in "good hands" under Rohit Sharma's leadership as he bracketed the senior India batter alongside the legendary MS Dhoni in their ability to get the best out of their teammates.

A five-time IPL winning captain, a fit-again Rohit will take charge as full time India white ball captain in the upcoming three ODI and three T20Is series against the West Indies beginning in Ahmedabad on February 6.

Rohit was made the captain after the BCCI removed Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper following his war of words with the Board.

"Kohli has been exceptional with his performances on the field. I don't think it will affect the team," Sammy told PTI on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket in Muscat.

"Rohit has been an excellent captain (with Mumbai Indians), a good motivational leader. I've watched him captaining Mumbai in the IPL. He's among the captains who have won like MS Dhoni, (Gautam) Gambhir...

"All these guys can manage to get performances from their teammates. These captains normally get results and win trophies. I'm not worried about Indian cricket. It's in good hand."

Sammy recollected how Dhoni finished the game for Chennai Super Kings with a six-ball 18 not out, smashing three boundaries in the last over against Delhi Capitals in the semifinal last season.

CSK won their fourth IPL title in 2021 beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

"You see guys like MS... He didn't do much the entire season but when the team needed him to fire in the playoffs, he was out there in full flow," the 38-year-old said.

Sammy said it will not be a cakewalk for India in the upcoming white-ball series and the Kieron Pollard-led side should "fancy their chances".

West Indies had bounced back from a shock 1-2 ODI series defeat against Ireland to lead the ongoing five-match T20I home series against England 2-1.

"I believe Pollard will definitely fancy his chances (against India). He has been playing in India for so long, he knows the conditions well.

"At the (ongoing) England series, we have unearthed some new talents. I think West Indies could go out there (India) and do well."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:03 PM IST