Dale Steyn Resigns As Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2025

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has stepped down from the position of bowling coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2025. Taking to social media, Steyn tweeted that although he won’t return for the IPL, he will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20 league.

Steyn tweeted, “A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL. Unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025. However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa.”

This is not the first time that Dale Steyn had taken a break from his coaching duties. The pacer had taken break in IPL 2024 citing personal reasons. During his absence, Sunrisers Hyderabad roped in former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin to to take over the duties of bowling coach. Franklin and Vettori formed a successful coaching partnership, guiding Sunrisers to the IPL 2024 final.

Dale Steyn's IPL career

Throughout the IPL career, Steyn represented several franchises, including Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Lions. Steyn last played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 before transitioning to a coaching role with Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2022 season.

Sunrisers Hyderabd's performance in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a remarkable run in IPL 2024, reaching the final for the first time since their runner-up finish in 2018. The Vettori-Franklin coaching duo brought out the best in the squad during the entire season. Despite a terrific season SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

Given the success under the new coaching leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad may opt to retain the Vettori-Franklin combination as they look to build on their progress and aim for an IPL title in 2025.