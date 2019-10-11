Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba: Who to pick for your Dream 11?

The 131st match Pro-Kabbadi League (PKL) is going to super-excited as two giant teams would be facing each other today, 11th October. Dabang Delhi K.C. against U Mumba will be the first match of the day starting at 7.30 IST. This match will be held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Two teams have been qualified for the PKL 2019 Playoffs. U Mumba is maintaining its fifth position in PKL 2019 by winning 11 out of 20 matches and securing 64 points. While the superiority of Delhi Dabang K.C. is, it has secured 82 points, won 15 out of 21 matches and is on the second number.

The audience who loves to play the Dream11 Kabaddi fantasy game, here are some of the tips and tricks that would help you. So this would be an outlook of the players’ performance which would help you to select best raiders, all-rounders, and defenders for tonight’s match.

Prediction for Defenders: According to the rules, you can choose 2-4 defenders in the PKL team. The suggestion would be R Pahal (DEL), J Narwal (DEL) and H Kumar (MUM).

Predictions for All-rounder: As a player, you are allotted selection of 1-2 all-rounders in your PKL side. S Narwal (MUM) and Vijay (DEL) are the best players you could count on. Predictions for Raiders: The new rules of Dream11 allow you to select 1-3 raiders for your PKL Team. Top raiders would be Naveen Kumar (DEL) and C Ranjit (DEL).

Team predictions: In DEL R Pahal, J Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, and C Ranjit. For MUM suggestions would be H Kumar and S Narwal. Based on the previous performance in PKL season the best contenders for captaincy and vice-captaincy would be Naveen Kumar and C Ranjit respectively.