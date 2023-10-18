 CWC 2023: David Warner Wants To See 'Umpire's Stats On The Big Screen' After LBW Row vs Sri Lanka
David Warner was furious with umpire Joel Wilson after a controversial LBW decision went against him during the match against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Updated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

Australia opener David Warner gave an interesting suggestion on umpires after the controversy surrounding his dismissal in the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Warner was given out LBW by the on-field umpire after which he reviewed the decision upstairs. The TV replays concurred with the on-field umpire's decision as the ball would have gone on to brush the leg-stump.

The decision stayed in favour of the umpire's call which meant that Warner had to return to the pavillion. But the opener was furious with the call as it looked Not Out from the naked eye live.

He hit his pad with the bat, mouthed a few expletives before walking back on 11 after being dismissed by the Dilshan Madushanka delivery in the 4th over of Australia's run chase.

article-image

Warner's suggestion for broadcasters

After the game, Warner called for the match organisers and broadcasters to display the umpire's statistics on the giant screens at stadiums just like they do for all the batters and bowlers in both teams.

"When they announce the umpires, and they come up on the screen, I'd love to see their stats come up on the board as well. I think it's a great thing for the spectators to see as well. I just think it's something that could be explored.

"There has to be some accountability. If you get a decision wrong, just accept it and apologise. Players aren't going to bite your head off. Umpires aren't going to bite your head off if you ask them the question. They're generally pretty honest," Warner told reporters after Australia's 5-wicket win.

article-image

Warner reveals his conversation with Joel Wilson

He went on to reveal the chat he had with on-field umpire Joel Wilson who gave him out.

"I just sprayed out loud in frustration pretty much - not just at myself - but [because] it kept low, and normally when something hits me on the leg on the outside, I know it's pretty much going down leg.

"I asked Joel when I was out there just what happened, why did he give it out. He said the ball was swinging back. To his credit, if he thinks that then that's why he's given the decision.

"But then when you see the replay of how it unfolded, you get a little bit annoyed. That's out of our control," Warner said.

article-image

