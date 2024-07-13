'Cutters To Swing': Babar Azam's Tribute For James Anderson On Social Media Goes Wrong; Make Changes After Screenshot Went Viral

Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam was heavily trolled for his blunder while paying his tribute to retired legendary England pacer James Anderson on his social media handles on Friday, July 12.

Anderson officially pulled the curtains down on his illustrious international career after England defeated West Indies by an innings and 114 runs in the first Test of the three-match series to take a 1-0 lead at the Lord's. The 41-year-old ended his Test career on high with four wickets across two innings.

The legendary pacer received a standing ovation from the crowd while walking back to the pavilion for one last time. With Anderson bidding adieu to international cricket, the cricket fraternity across the globe poured in tributes for the England pacer for his contribution to the sport.

Babar Azam joined the rest of the cricket fraternity to pay tribute to James Anderson. However, Pakistan skipper choose a wrong word to describe legendary pacer bowling action.

Initially, on social media, Babar Azam wrote, "It was a privilege to face your cutters, Jimmy! The beautiful game will now miss one of its greatest. Your incredible service to the sport has been nothing short of remarkable. Huge respect for you, GOAT,"

The mistake was immediately spotted by the netizens and trolled Babar Azam for choosing a wrong word.

After the screenshot of his mistake went viral on social media, Babar Azam immediately made changes by replacing the word 'cutters' with 'swing', which James Anderson is known for.

"It was a privilege to face your swing, Jimmy! The beautiful game will now miss one of its greatest. Your incredible service to the sport has been nothing short of remarkable. Huge respect for you, GOAT," changed version of Babar Azam's tweet on James Anderson.