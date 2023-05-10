CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Chennai lose openers in powerplay after opting to bat

10 May 2023 08:21 PM IST
WICKET! Moeen Ali c Mitchell Marsh b Kuldeep Yadav 7 (12 balls). CSK 64/3 in 9.4 ovs
WICKET! Ruturaj Gaikwad c Aman Hakim Khan b Axar 24 (18 balls). CSK 49/2 in 6.1 ovs
WICKET! Devon Conway lbw b Axar 10 (13 balls). CSK 32/1 in 4.1 ovs
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to bat against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk
10 May 2023 06:53 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings need a couple of wins to return to the IPL playoffs. Delhi Capitals on the other hand, need to win all their remaining matches to keep their campaign alive in the tournament.
