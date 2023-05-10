 CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Chennai lose openers in powerplay after opting to bat
Live Updates

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings are comfortably placed in second position on the points table while Delhi Capitals are languishing in last place. Follow our Live Blog for the latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
10 May 2023 08:21 PM IST

WICKET! Moeen Ali c Mitchell Marsh b Kuldeep Yadav 7 (12 balls). CSK 64/3 in 9.4 ovs

10 May 2023 08:21 PM IST
10 May 2023 08:21 PM IST

WICKET! Ruturaj Gaikwad c Aman Hakim Khan b Axar 24 (18 balls). CSK 49/2 in 6.1 ovs

10 May 2023 08:21 PM IST

WICKET! Devon Conway lbw b Axar 10 (13 balls). CSK 32/1 in 4.1 ovs

10 May 2023 08:21 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

10 May 2023 08:21 PM IST

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

10 May 2023 08:21 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to bat against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk

10 May 2023 06:53 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings need a couple of wins to return to the IPL playoffs. Delhi Capitals on the other hand, need to win all their remaining matches to keep their campaign alive in the tournament.

