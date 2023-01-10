Cristiano Ronaldo set to make his Saudi debut on this day and it will not be for Al Nassr

e-Paper Get App
Cristiano Ronaldo set to make his Saudi debut on this day and it will not be Al Nassr

Ronaldo is expected to be part of a team made up of stars from Al-Nassr and fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to make his debut for Al-Nassr in the coming days and it is likely to be against FIFA World Cup winner  Lionel Messi. The 37-year-old’s first game for the Saudi team might not be in the club's colours. Instead he is expected to be part of a team made up of stars from Al-Nassr and fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Friendly tie

They are set to take on Messi's Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly on January 19th. Ronaldo did not play in the 2-0 win over Al-Ta'ee on Friday as he is currently serving a suspension for knocking an Everton fan's phone out of their hands last year. The former Manchester United striker will also miss the trip to Al-Shabab on Friday.

Wait for debut might continue

If the former Madrid star is unable to play against Al Tae'e or in the January 14 fixture against Al Shabab, Ronaldo's first opportunity to play for Al Nassr will be against Al-Ettifaq at Mrsool Park on January 22. However, Ronaldo's suspension would extend to the matches against Al Shabab and Al-Ettifaq if the match against Al Tae'e cannot be rescheduled this month, delaying his debut until the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match against Al Ittihad in Jeddah on January 25. 

