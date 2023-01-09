Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's 2.4 crore a month luxury suite with 17 rooms at Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Tower, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia football club Al-Nassr for a record fee of Rs 1700 crore per year. Ronaldo is currently staying at a luxury suite which costs Rs 2.5 crore per month in Riyadh before he can find a permanent home for his family
While Ronaldo hasn't made his debut yet, the five time Balon d'or winner has made himself comfortable at the 302m Kingdom Centre building
The Four Seasons Riyadh is housed inside the luxury tower. Cristiano Ronaldo and his entourage, made up of family, friends and staff, will take 17 rooms at the property
Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez will be occupying the two storey kingdom suite, the most exclusive of rooms in the hotel
Staff at the hotel are under strict instructions not to intrude on the star footballer’s private life.
The two-storey suite spans the 48th and 50th floors of the hotel, with a soaring living room, a private office, a dining room and a media room
Prices for the largest suite in the Four Seasons Riyadh are not listed on the hotel website, but it is estimated the bill for Ronaldo and his entire entourage will top $300,000 a month.
The suite draws up a eye-catching view of Riyadh, Ronaldo will only live here for a month, until they find a permanent home.
The other amenities include a tennis court, a spa, a sauna and massage treatments
Even Georgina Rodriguez is said to be very pleased as the hotel is set in a mall with shops such as Louis Vuitton and Zara.
Even the cuisine offered to Ronaldo will be from a variety of places, ranging from Indian, Chinese, Japanese and also Middle-Eastern.