Cristiano Ronaldo Falls On Knees With Tears In Eyes After Portugal Beat Spain To Win Nations League; Video

Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly emotional after leading Portugal to a dramatic victory over Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday, June 8. The 40-year-old football icon fell to his knees in celebration after Portugal clinched the title in a tense penalty shootout at Munich’s Allianz Arena, marking the nation’s second Nations League triumph.

Spain vs Portugal match highlights

Spain struck first through Martin Zubimendi in the 21st minute after Lamine Yamal’s incisive play down the right. Portugal replied quickly, with Nuno Mendes equalizing just five minutes later with a low drive into the far corner. Mikel Oyarzabal restored Spain’s lead just before halftime, finishing off a move started by Pedri.

In the second half, Ronaldo once again proved decisive on the big stage. His equalizer, the 138th international goal of his legendary career, pushed the match into extra time and eventually to penalties.

Ronaldo watched from the sidelines during the shootout after being subbed off in the 88th minute to a standing ovation. Portugal went on to win 5-3 on penalties after a gripping 2-2 draw across 120 minutes.

All five penalty takers for Portugal converted their shot, while Spain’s Alvaro Morata a former teammate of Ronaldo at Real Madrid was the only player to miss.

The win adds another international title to Ronaldo’s storied career and confirms Portugal’s continued dominance in European football under manager Roberto Martínez.

After the UEFA Nations League win, the Portugal talisman shared a major retirement hint, saying he would like to continue provided he does not get "seriously injured."

"You know how old I am already. Obviously, I'm closer to the end than I was at the beginning, but I have to enjoy every moment. If I don't get seriously injured, I'll keep going,"

Ronaldo's future in club football is uncertain, as his contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of this month. After the club's last match of this season, Ronaldo posted on social media, "This chapter is over."