'Craze Of King Kohli': Massive Crowd Outside Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Final Between RCB & GT |

The excitement surrounding the IPL 2026 final has reached fever pitch as thousands of cricket fans flocked to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hours before the highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Several videos now circulating on social media show massive crowds making their way toward the stadium gates, creating a carnival-like atmosphere ahead of the season's biggest match. Fans carrying team flags, chanting slogans and wearing jerseys were seen lining up outside the venue as security personnel managed the huge influx of spectators.

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What has particularly caught the attention of netizens is the overwhelming presence of Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters. Despite the final being played in Gujarat Titans' home state, a significant portion of the crowd appeared to be dressed in RCB's iconic red jersey, highlighting the franchise's immense fan following across the country.

Many social media users attributed the turnout to the popularity of Virat Kohli, with several posts referring to the scenes as the "Craze of King Kohli."

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The final also marks Kohli's second consecutive IPL final with RCB, adding further anticipation to the contest. With both teams boasting star-studded line-ups and passionate fan bases, tickets for the summit clash were in high demand throughout the week.

Apart from the battle for the IPL trophy, several individual milestones are also on the line. Cricket enthusiasts will be closely monitoring the Orange Cap race, where Gujarat Titans batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan still have an opportunity to overtake Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who currently leads the run-scoring charts with 776 runs.