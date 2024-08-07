'Come Back Stronger!': PM Modi Consoles Vinesh Phogat As She Gets Disqualified From Paris Olympics 2024

'Comeback Stronger!': PM Modi Consoles Vinesh Phogat As She Gets Disqualified From Paris Olympics 2024 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward and consoled India's star woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event on Wednesday.

Taking to his official account on X, Modi posted, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.



Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.



At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024

According to an ANI report citing sources, PM Narendra Modi spoke to IOA President PT Usha and sought first-hand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback. He reportedly also asked her to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh’s case. He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh.

PM Narendra Modi spoke to IOA President PT Usha and sought first-hand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback. He asked her to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh’s case. He also urged PT Usha to file a strong… pic.twitter.com/qlGivfAXqL — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Before Gold Medal Match

Grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified today from the 50 kg women's wrestling event. Vinesh was scheduled to take on United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match.

A statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified.

🚨 It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made… — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2024

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement read.

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.