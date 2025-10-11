C.N.M. Triumph In Penalty Shootout To Win Boys U-12 Div II Title; Podar Int. CBSE Dominate Girls U-12

The action at the Dream Sports MSSA Interschool Football Tournament continued on Friday at the MSSA Ground, featuring matches from the Boys U-12 Division II (finals and third-place playoff) and the Girls U-12 Division II.

The Boys U-12 Division II reached its conclusion with two tightly contested games. In the third-place match, Cathedral & John Connon 'B' (Fort) and Nahar International (Chandivali) played out a goalless draw in regulation time. In the ensuing penalty shootout, Cathedral & John Connon edged ahead 4-3 to claim bronze. Successful penalty takers for Cathedral were Arhhan Doshi, Arjun Sodha, Aarav Shah, and Arnav Aggarwal, while Arrav Singh, Raghav Menon, and Prayan Mehta scored for Nahar.

In the final, C.N.M (Vile Parle) and Bombay Scottish (Powai) finished 1-1 at full time after a fiercely contested battle. In the shootout, C.N.M emerged victorious, with Medhaansh Goradia and Parth Ramaiya converting their penalties. Joshua Senthilnathan scored the lone penalty for Bombay Scottish.

In the Girls U-12 category, Podar International CBSE (Borivali) delivered a commanding 5-0 win over Shishu Vihar School, with an outstanding performance from Arundhati C., who netted all five goals in a dominant display of attacking football.

J.B.C.N International (Borivali) were awarded a win by walkover after LR & SM Vissanji Academy (Andheri) failed to report for their fixture.

Brief Scores – October 11, 2025

Boys U-12 Division II

Third-Place Match

Cathedral & John Connon 'B' (Fort) 0 drew with Nahar Int. (Chandivali) 0

Cathedral won 4-3 on penalties

Scorers (Cathedral): Arhhan Doshi, Arjun Sodha, Aarav Shah, Arnav Aggarwal

Scorers (Nahar): Arrav Singh, Raghav Menon, Prayan Mehta

Final

C.N.M (Vile Parle) 1 drew with Bombay Scottish (Powai) 1

C.N.M won on penalties

Girls U-12 Division II

Podar Int. CBSE (Borivali) 5 (Arundhati C. 5) bt Shishu Vihar School 0

J.B.C.N Int. (Borivali) won by walkover vs LR & SM Vissanji Academy (Andheri)