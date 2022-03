Christian Eriksen is in Denmark's squad for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest playing for his country at the 2020 European Championships last summer.

The 30-year-old was fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator after his cardiac arrest against Finland.

The playmaker joined Premier League side Brentford in January.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 04:32 PM IST