WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, passes away after surgery complications

On Monday night, WWE announced that professional wrestler and Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63.

Over the weekend, Wade Keller of PWTorch announced that Hall was placed on life support after suffering three heart attacks stemming from a loose blood clot following hip replacement surgery.

Hall’s friend and tag team partner Kevin Nash revealed in an Instagram post on early Monday morning that Hall would be taken off life support once his family was in place.

Hall began his professional wrestling career in 1984. Hall joined the WWF in 1992 as Razor Ramon. During his time with the company, Ramon was part of perhaps one of the most important matches in wrestling history in 1994, when he took on Shawn Michaels in a ladder match at WrestleMania 10 for the Intercontinental Championship. Ramon won that match in Madison Square Garden in New York City to become the undisputed Intercontinental Champion.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:15 PM IST