Chhattisgarh Gears Up To Host IND Vs AUS 4th T20I In Raipur; Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium to Witness Historic Match | FPJ

Chhattisgarh is set to host the fourth T20I between India and Australia on December 1, 2023, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium situated in Naya Raipur.

Rajesh Dave, spokesperson of Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS), informed the media that the India vs Australia 4th T20I match will take place in Raipur. He emphasized that December 1 is the final date and assured that confirmation was received from the BCCI via email.

Upon receiving confirmation, preparations for the cricket match were expedited, according to an official.

T20I match moved to Raipur

Initially scheduled to be held in Nagpur, the venue was changed to Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Naya Raipur due to technical issues at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, sources said. The stadium is the third-largest in India and the fourth-largest globally, with a seating capacity of 65,000.

As per the information received, the capital city of Chhattisgarh will host its first-ever T20 international. Earlier this year, the venue hosted its first One-Day International between India and New Zealand on January 21.

According to reports, the Indian and Australian cricket teams are expected to arrive in Raipur between November 28-29.

Notable absentees and new faces

This time, cricket enthusiasts will miss popular cricket personalities like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The audience can anticipate watching players such as Surya Kumar Yadav, Rituraj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Akshar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Aarshdeep Singh, and others playing on the cricket stadium ground in Raipur.