IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Team India's Predicted Playing XI

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | November 22, 2023
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been appointed vice-captain will open the has innings. Gaikwad has an underwhelming T20I record, making 277 runs in 14 matches at 27.70 and will be looking to improve it.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a sensational start to his international career. Jaiswal has smashed 232 runs in 8 T20Is at 38.66 alongside a strike rate of 161.11 with a century and will open the innings with Gaikwad.
Tilak Varma is arguably one of the most promising young players today. The left-hander has showcased his capability in his 10 T20Is, mustering 231 runs at 38.50 alongside a strike rate of 142.59. He is likely to bat at No.3.
Suryakumar Yadav, the No.1 ranked T20I batter, has been appointed as the captain for the series. He has a sensational record in T20Is and will look to redeem himself from a disappointing 2023 World Cup final.
While Ishan Kishan usually opens the innings in T20Is, he is likely to bat at No.5 on this occasion and will keep wickets. Kishan has mustered 686 runs in 29 T20Is at 24.50 with 4 half-centuries.
Rinku Singh has proved himself to be the perfect finisher for Team India ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Rinku has struck at a staggering 208.33 in 5 T20Is and will bat at No.6.
Axar Patel was unfortunate to miss out on playing the 2023 World Cup. He has recovered from his injury and has proved himself as an impact player in recent times. The left-arm spinner is likely to come in at No.7.
Washington Sundar is yet another promising all-rounder in their ranks. The 24-year-old has managed 31 wickets in 40 T20Is, but has a strike rate of 150.70 with the bat.
Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is likely to take the new ball for India. In 36 matches, Arshdeep has snared 54 scalps averaging a brilliant 18.87.
Ravi Bishnoi has been entrusted with the spinning responsibilities instead of Yuzvendra Chahal. Bishnoi, also a wrist-spinner, has picked up 25 scalps in 16 matches at 17.08.
Right-arm speedster Prasidh Krishna is likely to share the new ball with Arshdeep Singh in the opening T20I. The 27-year-old has taken 4 wickets in 2 T20Is at 15.25.
