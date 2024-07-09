'Chapter Closed': David Warner Confirms Adieu To His International Career; Open To Play In 2025 Champions Trophy

David Warner at the 2023 ODI World Cup | Credits: Twitter

Veteran Australia opener David Warner confirmed his retirement from his international career through a lengthy post on his Instagram handle on Monday, July 8. The recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 was Warner's last international appearance for Australia.

However, David Warner couldn't finish his international career on high as Australia failed to qualify for the semifinal as they were knocked out in Super 8 stage of the tournament. The 37-year-old had a decent outing with the bat, scoring 178 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 29.66 and 139.06 in seven matches.

Taking to his Instagram handle, David Warner felt honoured to have represented Australia in over 100 matches of all three formats of the game. He thanked his family, especially wife and three daughters for their 'sacrifice' and had a message for the fans.

"Chapter closed!! It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It’s been an honor to be able to do this. 100+ games in all formats is my highlight." Warner wrote on Instagram.

"I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible. My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support. No person will ever know what we’ve been through.

"For all the cricket fans out there, I truly hope I have entertained you and changed cricket, especially tests, in a way where we scored a bit faster than others. We cannot do what we love without the fans, so thanks," he added.

David Warner had been one of the pillars of Australia's batting over the last decade and a half. Ever since making his debut for Australia in a T20I against South Africa in 2009, Warner went on to establish himself as formidable opener as well as an all-format player for Australia.

Warner already announcement his retirement from Test and ODI cricket after playing his last match in whites in the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan in front of his home crowd in Sydney.

Warner open to play in next year's Champions Trophy

Though David Warner confirmed his international retirement, the veteran opener expressed his willingness to play for Australia for the 2024 Champions Trophy if he gets selected. He thanked his teammates for putting up with him, while lauding Australia's success over the last few years.

"I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for Aus in the Champions trophy if selected. To the players and staff, thanks for putting up with me." the southpaw further wrote on his Instagram post

"This team has had unbelievable success the Last few years and long may this continue. Pat cummins, Andrew old Mac and staff have got this." he concluded.

David Warner was part of Australia that won the ODI World Cup in 2015 and 2023, the 2021 T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship title in 2023.

Warner retired as the second leading run-getter for Australia in International cricket, amassing 18995 runs , including 49 centuries and 98 fifties, at an average of 42.39 in 474 innings.