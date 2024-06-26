'All Yours Now Champion': David Warner Passes On Baton To Jack Fraser-Gurk After International Retirement

David Warner and Jack Fraser-McGurk | Credits: Twitter

Retired Australian flamboyant opener David Warner decided to pass on the baton to young cricketer Jack Fraser-Gurk after calling its quits from international cricket. Warner's illustrious international career came to an end after Australia's exit from the Super 8 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Australia were defeated at the hands of India in their final Super 8 fixture before officially getting knocked out of the tournament following Afghanistan's historic win against Bangladesh to qualify for the semifinals. India and Afghanistan qualified for the semifinals from Group 1.

David Warner already announced that he would retire from International cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024. The southpaw already hung up his boots in Tests and ODIs after playing his final Test against Pakistan in front of his home crowd in Sydney in January this year.

Taking to his Instagram story, Warner shared a picture of him and Jack Fraser-Gurk, with both holding a glass of beer, announcing his successor in international cricket and captioned, "All yours now champion."

David Warner had a decent outing in the T20 World Cup 2024, scoring 178 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 29.66 and 139.06 in seven matches. However, the dynamic opener played a crucial role in helping Australia win their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2021. He was also adjudged as Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, Jack Fraser-Gurk was shot to fame with his incredible performances in the IPL 2024, where he amassed 330 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 36.66 and an impressive strike rate of 234.04. Though he was included in the 15-member Australia squad for the T20 World Cup, young Australia batter was added in travelling reserves.

Look back at David Warner's illustrious International cricket

David Warner has been one of the batting mainstays for Australia over the last decade and a half. Ever since making his International debut in a T20I against South Africa in 2009, the 37-year-old cemented his place in the team and emerged as the all-format player for Australia.

David Warner has been one of the consistent openers for Australia in international cricket. The southpaw turned out to be a perfect successor to Matthew Hayden, who displayed his batting exploits at the top-order of the batting line-up.

Warner often provided explosive starts for Australia at the top-order. The 37-year-old played a crucial role in helping Australia win the ODI World Cup in 2015 and 2019. He was part of the Australia that won the maiden World Test Championship title in 2023, defeating India in the Final at The Oval.

Warner retired as the second leading run-getter for Australia in International cricket, amassing 18995 runs , including 49 centuries and 98 fifties, at an average of 42.39 in 474 innings.