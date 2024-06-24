'Don't Know Why He Cops It': David Warner Hits Back At Virat Kohli's Critics Amid T20 World Cup 2024

David Warner and Virat Kohli | Photo: Twitter/ Cricket Universe

Veteran Australian opener David Warner feels Virat Kohli cops unwarranted criticism, especially given his ability and the amount of runs he has been scoring across conditions. The southpaw decoded Kohli's approach, claiming that the former Indian captain just goes about his business consistently.

Kohli has been the backbone of Team India's batting and has been one of their biggest match-winners of the decade gone by. The Delhi-born cricketer has also left an indelible mark on the sport and has earned the respect of the cricketing fraternity worldwide through his sportsmanship.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of Australia's do-or-die clash against India, Warner feels it's not right for Kohli to cop such criticism, but he is in awe of the 35-year-old and said:

"t's just his passion for the game, like, he's got a knack for indetermination just for scoring runs and hunger to score runs. You know, he cops a lot of criticism, which is not right. I don't know why he cops it, but there are a lot of people out there who are big Virat supporters, like all of us. Now, we're in awe of the great players that have played this game, and we're fortunate to take the field with. So, you know, for him, he consistently goes about his business how he does."

Virat Kohli showed glimpses of returning to form against Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain didn't have the most auspicious of starts to T20 World Cup 2024, registering 3 consecutive ducks to start with. However, the right-hander struck 37 off 28 deliveries against Bangladesh before Tanzim Hasan Sakib cleaned him up.

Should India beat Australia in St. Lucia on Monday, they will qualify for the semi-finals and the latter will be knocked out.