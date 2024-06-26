'We Will Miss You Playing For Australia': David Warner's Wife Candice Pens Heartfelt Note As Opener Retires From International Cricket

David Warner with his wife Candice and their daughters | Credits :Candice Warner Instagram

Australia flamboyant opener David Warner's wife Candice Warner penned a heartfelt note for her husband following his retirement from international cricket, Warner seemed to have officially pulled the curtains down on his illustrious International career after Australia's shock exit from Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Warner already announced that he would end his international career after the T20 World Cup 2024. The southpaw retired from ODI and Test after playing his last match in the longest format against Pakistan in front of his home crowd in Syndey.

Warner would have hoped to end his international career on high by helping Australia win their second T20 World Cup 2024 but his hopes were dashed after the team suffered a defeat at the hands of India before knockout blow following Afghanistan's triumphant win against Bangladesh in the Super 8 match.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Candice Warner shared a series of pictures of her husband David, writing that although they will miss him playing in Australia, they are happy to have him back at home. She also presented some facts about Warner's international career.

"Congratulations @davidwarner31 on one of the best international cricket careers we have ever seen for our country. To have had a front-row seat has been a privilege. We will miss seeing you play for Australia but we are so excited to have you home more. Love you." Candice wrote on Instagram.

David Warner's wife has been a biggest support system throughout his international career. When Warner was found guilty in Australia's Sandpaper Scandal against South Africa that rocked the cricketing world, Candice stood by him like a rock and helped him navigate through the tough times of his career.

Warner credited his wife for overcoming his drinking habits while rebuilding his career and personal life after the scandal.