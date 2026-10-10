Chaotic Scenes! Rayo Vallecano Fans Throw Paper Planes, Rubber Balls In Protest As Athletic Club Clash Is Abandoned | VIDEO

Rayo Vallecano fans threw objects on the pitch during Athletic Club clash |

Rayo Vallecano’s La Liga clash against Athletic Club was abandoned on Saturday after home supporters threw paper planes and rubber balls onto the pitch in protest against club owner Raúl Martín Presa. The referee halted play multiple times as officials attempted to clear the objects, but continued disruptions eventually forced the match to be called off.

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Rayo Vallecano Fans Throw Objects Onto Pitch

The protest intensified around the 13th minute, when supporters began throwing paper planes and rubber balls onto the playing surface. The referee stopped the game as officials and stadium staff attempted to clear the objects. The timing coincided with the usual protest chant by Rayo ultras, “Presa leave already”, directed at the club’s owner.

Play resumed briefly, but the interruptions continued as fans threw more items onto the pitch. With the situation unresolved, the referee eventually abandoned the match. The unusual protest quickly became the main talking point, overshadowing the action on the field.

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Why Are Rayo Vallecano Fans Protesting?

The demonstration was aimed at club owner Raúl Martín Presa, who has faced sustained criticism from supporters over his management of the club. Fans have raised concerns about the condition of the Estadio de Vallecas and the club’s facilities.

The stadium had previously faced safety-related scrutiny, forcing Rayo to play their initial home fixtures at Leganés’ Butarque Stadium before returning to their home ground.

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Athletic Club confirmed that the fixture would not be played over the weekend and that its squad would return to Bilbao. The club also said it would communicate with travelling supporters regarding refund arrangements. A new date for the match is expected to be announced by the league.