Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended? Portugal Launch Disciplinary Proceedings After Jorge Jesus Feud

'The Manager Had Broken His Word To Me': Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Portugal Exit, Reveals Rift With Coach Jorge Jesus |

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation after leaving the national team camp without authorisation. Ronaldo reportedly became frustrated after head coach Jorge Jesus left him on the bench against Norway during the UEFA Nations League Clash.

The striker claimed Jesus had promised him 30 minutes of playing time, describing the decision as a breach of a second agreement concerning his role after the 2026 World Cup. The disagreement allegedly prompted his departure from the camp without permission.

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Ronaldo issues apology

Ahead of the match, Cristiano was instructed to warm up with expectations of featuring in the later half of the contest. However, Jorge eventually decided against bringing Cristiano to the pitch, leaving the legendary striker frustrated on the bench.

Following the incident, Ronaldo reportedly apologized to fans and teammates while accepting that disciplinary action could follow. His response may help ease tensions, but the federation is still expected to examine the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Officials have stressed that every player must follow the same rules, regardless of reputation or achievements. It is a tricky situation for Portuguese football given Ronaldo's stature. The 41-year-old is the team captain and the leading goal scorer in international football history.

At the same time, the 5-time Ballon d'or winner is nearing the end of his career. The final decision could determine whether the veteran forward returns without restrictions or faces further consequences.