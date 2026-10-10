Cristiano Ronaldo Picks Up Al-Nassr Scarf And Wraps It Around His Neck, Moment Goes Viral After Controversial Portugal Break | Video

Cristiano Ronaldo Picks Up Al-Nassr Scarf And Wraps It Around His Neck | ALMRISEUL/X

Cristiano Ronaldo delighted Al-Nassr supporters with a heartwarming gesture after the Saudi Arabian club secured a commanding 3-0 victory. The Portuguese superstar picked up an Al-Nassr scarf from the pitch and wrapped it around his neck before the celebrations began, creating a memorable moment that highlighted his connection with the club and its passionate supporters.

The gesture quickly caught the attention of fans, with Ronaldo acknowledging the supporters as celebrations unfolded following the final whistle. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become one of the biggest faces of Saudi Arabian football since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022, and moments like these continue to strengthen his bond with the club's fanbase.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Picks Up Al-Nassr Scarf And Wraps It Around His Neck

Ronaldo's scarf salute came on a successful night for Al-Nassr, who produced an impressive performance to register a 3-0 win. The team's convincing display gave supporters plenty to celebrate, while their captain's post-match gesture added an emotional touch to the occasion.

The Portuguese forward has consistently attracted attention for his interactions with supporters, whether through his trademark celebrations, acknowledgements from the pitch or gestures after important victories. His decision to wear the Al-Nassr scarf before joining the celebrations was another moment that resonated with fans.

The clip of Ronaldo wrapping the scarf around his neck drew attention on social media, with supporters appreciating the gesture and celebrating his association with the club. For Al-Nassr fans, the moment offered another reason to cheer their superstar captain, as the club celebrated a comprehensive victory and Ronaldo shared the occasion with the supporters who continue to back him.