'Champions Trophy Pakistan Mein Khairiyat Se Karaayenge': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Change Stance After BCCI's Verdict; Video

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said he still believes in their ability to host the tournament in its entirety despite the BCCI raising objections. With the BCCI not willing to send the Indian team due to security reasons, Naqvi has urged countries not to mix politics and sport.

The PCB had unveiled the draft schedule for the Champions Trophy a few months ago, but the BCCI has communicated that the Indian government didn't give them permission to participate in the tournament in the neighbouring nation. With PCB also not ready to accept a hybrid model, the multi-nation event's future remains uncertain.

Mohsin Naqvi also said "Sports and politics should not be mixed, no country [India] should mix them. No one [Jay Shah] can give us a tough time because we have our rights just as all other ICC members have rights. Champions Trophy will be in Pakistan only" 🇵🇰🇮🇳🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9RhFF1RoZf — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 18, 2024

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's media talk at Gaddafi Stadium as he inspected the venue's upgradation pic.twitter.com/kW7yzH68aY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 18, 2024

Tensions escalated between the two nations when the PCB chose three cities of the PoK for the Champions Trophy tour, resulting in BCCI objecting. As a result, the ICC decided to eliminate those from the trophy tour.

Speaking to the media at the Gaddafi Stadium, Naqvi remarked:

"Allah ne chaha toh apne target ko achieve karenge aur champions Trophy Pakistan mein khairiyat se karaayenge. Main believe karta hoon, sport aur siyasat alag cheezein hain isko kisi bhi mulk ko beech mein nahin laana chahiye aur main acche ki duwa rakhta hoon. Koi bhi hame tough time de sakta hai, lekin har member ka ek basic right hai. Toh is tarah cheezein nahin ho sakti. Lekin abhi bhi main champions trophy ke liye acche ki duwa karta hoon."

"ICC is now BCCI because Jay Shah is set to become Chairman of ICC" - Najam Sethi

Meanwhile, former PCB chairman Najam Sethi slammed the ICC for not raising their voice against the BCCI due to the latter majority revenue for them. He said during an interview with a local channel, as quoted by CricketPakistan.pk:

"ICC is very weak and will never stand against BCCI because ICC depends on the revenue of BCCI. ICC is not ICC anymore. ICC is now BCCI because Jay Shah is set to become Chairman of ICC. Incase, Government of Pakistan contacts Narendra Modi then there is possibility that the latter would allow the Indian Cricket Team to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy."