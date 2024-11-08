Champions League Horror: Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi Suffers Facial Injury, Receives10 Stitches After Being Studded In Face; Video

Image: X

Barcelona's young defender Pau Cubarsi was left needing ten stitches in the face after suffering a horror injury on the face. The incident happened during Barcelona's 5-2 win over Red Star Belgrade during the UEFA Champions League match. Cubarsi suffered horror facial injuries after being studded in the face.

How did Pau Cubarsi suffer a horrific injury?

The injury happened when Cubarsi tried to head away the ball from a corner and was caught by the studs of Uros Spajic. The 17-year-old went down holding his face as blood began to pour from his wounds. Medics rushed to the pitch and used several towels to patch up the cuts were left covered in blood. In the end, Flick decided to take off Cubarsi in the 67th minute after which he received ten stitches. The club later posted a photo of a smiling Cubarsi with the caption: "I'm OK."

Barcelona vs Red Star Belgrade highlights

Barcelona took only 13 minutes to open the scoring when defender Iñigo Martínez netted a close-range header from a Raphinha free kick in the 13th minute, however Red Star Belgrade levelled the score through Silas who beat Barca's aggressive offside trap.

Barca pressurised the home side high and the move paid off with Lewandowski firing home a rebound from a Raphinha strike in the 43rd minute. The striker extended Barca's lead eight minutes into the second half with a first-time strike from a cross by Jules Koundé.

The French full-back also set up Raphinha for Barca's fourth and provided his third assist in the 76th minute, putting the ball on a plate for Fermín López to fire home Barca's fifth from inside the box, before substitute Milson reduced the deficit for the home side.

Barca climbed to sixth place in the 36-team Champions League table with nine points. Red Star languishing in 35th spot with no points from four games.