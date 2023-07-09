'Case Of Mistaken Identity': Alastair Cook Guilty Of Sparking Haircut Rumour About Alex Carey

Alastair Cook has apologized to Alex Carey. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Cricket Australia categorically denying Alex Carey having had a haircut after UK barber's claims of the keeper-batter owing him £30, former England captain Alastair Cook has admitted it as a case of mistaken identity. Cook also apologized to Carey for the same and that the barber himself was confused.

After the rumors of Carey leaving the store without paying the barber, his fellow countryman Steve Smith refuted the claims. Smith took to Threads and confirmed that the 31-year-old hasn't had a haircut since arriving in London and urged The Sun Newspaper to get their facts right.

Meanwhile, speaking to the BBC Test Match Special, Cook revealed in detail:

"The barber says the Australians had been in. He said Marnus (Labuschagne), the funny one. Then David Warner had a haircut, Usman (Khawaja) had a haircut and he says, ‘Oh there’s another one'. He says, ‘One of them, I think Alex is his name’. I said, ‘Alex Carey, wicketkeeper? There’s also been a bit of fuss around on a rainy day, a bit of news about a haircut which might have been discussed on radio the other day. A case of mistaken identity, so I apologise for the mistaken identity to Alex Carey."

What Adam Mahmood told The Sun Newspaper:

During a chat with sun.co.uk, Adam Mahmood revealed that Carey had no cash with him and that he wouldn't be happy if he fails to get his money by Monday.

"We don’t accept cards, and Alex said he had no cash on him. There’s a Tesco cash machine literally round the corner he could have run to. He could have nipped back to their hotel and been no more than five minutes, but instead he said he would transfer it. Maybe he forgot. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt, but if it’s not paid by Monday, I won’t be happy."

The 31-year-old South Australian has been in the spotlight ever since the contentious stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's.