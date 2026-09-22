BWF World Junior Championships 2026: India Name 18-Member Squad Led By Tanvi Patri, Shaina Manimuthu & Dev Ruparelia | File photo

New Delhi: India will look to build on its team bronze and individual silver from last year's edition in Guwahati when a strong 18-member squad, led by newly crowned Asian U17 champion Tanvi Patri, continental silver medallist Shaina Manimuthu and India Junior International Grand Prix winner Dev Ruparelia, competes at the BWF World Junior Championships 2026 in Cairo, Egypt.

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The contingent was selected following selection trials held at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati from September 18 to 21, in accordance with the guidelines established by the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) Junior Selection Committee.

The team event for the Suhandinata Cup runs from October 5 to 10. Fifth-seeded India, the bronze medallist from the last edition, has been drawn in Group D1 alongside Peru and Brazil. To qualify for the quarterfinals, India must top Group D1 and then win a playoff tie against the winner of Group D2, which features ninth seeds Indonesia, Macau China, and Senegal.

Commenting on the squad, BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said, “India has a strong chance of delivering another impressive performance. Our junior players are carrying good momentum from the U17 Asian Championships, where the team reached the final. We waited for the medal-winning players to return before completing the selection trials to ensure everyone had a fair opportunity. Our boys and girls have worked extremely hard, and I am confident they can build on India’s podium finishes in Guwahati last year.”

As per the BWF Council decision for 2026, the Suhandinata Cup will be played under the new 3x55 relay scoring system, while the individual events for the Eye Level Cups, scheduled from October 11 to 17, will be conducted under the 3x15 scoring system.

To prepare for the championships, the squad will undergo a dedicated World Junior Camp at the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati from September 25 to October 2.

The girls' singles challenge will be led by Patri and Manimuthu, alongside Parul Choudhary and Tanvi Reddy Andluri. In boys' singles, Ruparelia is joined by Nishchal Chand, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, and Akhil Reddy Bobba.

In girls' doubles, Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera, who were part of the Indian squad that won a historic team medal last year, feature alongside Diya Bheemaiah B. and Baruni Parshwal. The boys' doubles pairs feature Aathish Sreenivas P.V. with Yogansh Singh, and Pavan Suresh with Punith Suresh. Divyansh Agrawal and Varna Prabhuanand, together with Yogansh Singh and Aanya Bisht, form the mixed doubles lineup.

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Indian Squad for BWF World Junior Championships 2026:

Boys' Singles: Nishchal Chand, Dev Ruparelia, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Akhil Reddy Bobba

Girls' Singles: Parul Choudhary, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Shaina Manimuthu, Tanvi Patri

Boys' Doubles: Aathish Sreenivas P.V. / Yogansh Singh, Pavan Suresh / Punith Suresh

Girls' Doubles: Aanya Bisht / Angel Punera, Diya Bheemaiah B. / Baruni Parshwal

Mixed Doubles: Divyansh Agrawal / Varna Prabhuanand, Yogansh Singh / Aanya Bisht

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