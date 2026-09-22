Vande Mataram Played Ahead Of National Anthem During India Vs Japan T20I In Sano

A notable moment took place during the pre-match ceremony of the historic India-Japan T20I in Sano, Japan, as “Vande Mataram” was played before India’s National Anthem, “Jana Gana Mana.”

The sequence attracted attention because both songs have distinct official statuses in India. “Vande Mataram” is recognised as the National Song, while “Jana Gana Mana” is the National Anthem.

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Why was Vande Mataram played first?

When both are included in a ceremonial programme, “Vande Mataram” may be presented before “Jana Gana Mana.” The two have different roles: “Vande Mataram” holds the status of India’s National Song, while “Jana Gana Mana” is the country’s National Anthem.

The playing of “Vande Mataram” ahead of the anthem was therefore part of the pre-match ceremonial programme rather than a change to the status of either song.

A historic India-Japan fixture

The ceremony preceded a landmark men's T20I between India and Japan. The fixture is part of celebrations marking 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations and is aimed at strengthening the sporting relationship between the two countries.

Coming to the match, India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat first against Japan in Sano. The match, reduced to five overs per side due to severe delays after a wet outfield. It is a historic outing with Japan facing the Men in Blue for the first time in history.

India opted to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the game, with Yash Thakur partnering Arshdeep Singh. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma continue to open the innings, meaning Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains on the bench.